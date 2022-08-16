Day off cancelled, United squad made to run 13.8km

LONDON • One of the most alarming takeaways from Manchester United's 4-0 thrashing by Brentford in the English Premier League over the weekend was that the visitors ran 13.8km less than their opponents during the match.

The lack of effort reportedly infuriated Erik ten Hag, already under pressure just two games into his managerial career at Old Trafford.

According to British media reports, the Dutchman scrapped a planned day off for the team and instead made the players run 13.8km as punishment on Sunday.

The extra training session came as the Red Devils enter crisis mode this week. Despite the English top-flight season starting only on Aug 5, ten Hag is facing the prospect of becoming the first United boss to suffer three defeats in his first three games since John Chapman in 1921, with bitter rivals Liverpool visiting on Monday.

More protests against United's unpopular owners, the Glazer family, are being planned as the club lurch from one crisis to another.

Talks yesterday continued with Adrien Rabiot's agent-mother, Veronique, as they attempted to satisfy his wage demands, with a £15 million (S$25 million) deal already agreed with Juventus for the France midfielder.

United desperately need a new central midfielder after Brighton & Hove Albion exposed the shortcomings of the Scott McTominay-Fred axis, while Christian Eriksen looked lost in an unfamiliar deep-lying role against Brentford.

In pre-season, fans had clamoured for James Garner to be given a chance after the academy graduate impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest last term, helping Steve Cooper's side earn promotion from the Championship for the first time since 1999.

However, British media, including the BBC, yesterday reported the England Under-21 midfielder had been put up for sale for £15 million, leading to consternation from United supporters on social media.

Besides a new midfielder, ten Hag also needs a new forward, but news of interest in Leicester City's veteran forward Jamie Vardy, as reported by The Athletic yesterday, only stoked more anger online.