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Davide Ancelotti comes of age as Lille stun former club Bayern

PARIS Nov 25 - Davide Ancelotti once questioned whether he was ready to join his father Carlo's coaching staff at Bayern Munich. On Wednesday, a decade after taking that first step into senior management, he masterminded Lille's 2-1 Champions League victory over the German side.

Injury-hit Bayern took the lead through Dayot Upamecano's 15th-minute header and appeared on course for a routine win.

But Lille responded after the break, Ayase Ueda equalising in the 62nd minute before Aleksandar Pavlovic turned the ball into his own net three minutes later.

"It's symbolic because it's Bayern, because it was a very important match for us. There's magic in this competition, and you have to believe in it," Lille captain Benjamin Andre said.

The comeback gave Lille a first win in the league phase and a memorable night for their 37-year-old coach, whose spell at Bayern was shaped by the challenge of being known as Carlo Ancelotti’s son.

Davide was 27 when he became an assistant coach at Bayern in 2016 and took on greater responsibility the following January after Paul Clement left to manage Swansea City. “I wasn’t ready, but my father told me I was,” he recalled.

The role placed him alongside senior players including Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and Manuel Neuer, who were older than him.

On Wednesday, Ancelotti faced his former club with a team of his own and delivered a landmark victory, albeit against a Bayern side missing the injured Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Neuer.

Defending champions Paris St Germain were also depleted, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue among those absent, as they battled to a 2-2 draw with high-flying Serie A side AS Roma.

A giant tifo spread across the Auteuil stand before kickoff, depicting a towering gladiator in PSG’s blue, red and white colours, spear raised and shield held high over a subdued opponent in Roma's red and yellow.

Roma, however, drew first blood in a tense encounter in the Parisian drizzle through Mario Hermoso, only for Illia Zabarnyi to head home the equaliser and substitute Ousmane Dembele to put the hosts ahead with a penalty.

Roma grabbed a deserved point thanks to a Donyell Malen penalty, meaning PSG surrendered top spot in the table to Real Madrid, who have a perfect 15 points.

Elsewhere, Liverpool eased to a 3-0 victory at Club Brugge, while Barcelona beat Sabah 4-1.

Bruno Fernandes, who had criticised former Manchester United boss Michael Carrick, scored twice as United drew 2-2 at Sporting, easing some of the pressure on new manager Mauricio Pochettino following their humbling defeat by Liverpool. REUTERS