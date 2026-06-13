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David, Oluwaseyi lead Canada's attack as Bosnia bench Dzeko

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TORONTO, June 12 - Canada named Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi to lead their attack for the World Cup Group B opener against Bosnia &amp; Herzegovina on Friday at Toronto Stadium. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko will start on the bench for the Dragons.

• Jonathan David, Canada's all-time leading scorer, and Tani Oluwaseyi will lead the attack

• Maxime Crepeau will start in goal for Canada after missing the last World Cup with a broken leg

• Stephen Eustaquio will captain Canada with Alphonso Davies injured

• Edin Dzeko, Bosnia's all-time leading scorer, was named as a substitute

• Sead Kolasinac, who along with Dzeko played in the 2014 World Cup, will start.

Lineups:

Canada: Maxime Crepeau, Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Liam Millar; Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi.

Bosnia &amp; Herzegovina: Nikola Vasilj, Tarik Muharemovic, Sead Kolasinac, Benjamin Tahirovic, Amar Dedic, Ermedin Demirovic, Ivan Basic, Amar Memic, Nikola Katic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Jovo Lukic. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.