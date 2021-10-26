'Darkest day' for Ole as axe looms

LONDON • The knives are out for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but as far as the Manchester United manager is concerned, he has come "too far" to give up now.

A 5-0 thrashing at home by Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday left the Norwegian fighting to save his job with British media reporting that United are considering sacking him.

Managing director Richard Arnold was said to have cancelled all appointments yesterday to hold talks with co-owner Joel Glazer about Solskjaer's future.

ESPN reported that the 48-year-old has lost the support of a number of squad members, with sources citing his inability to solve their defensive issues and favouritism of underperforming players.

A run of one point from a possible 12 has Solskjaer's men down in seventh and already eight points off leaders Chelsea after just nine games. Their fixture list also makes for grim reading. They have to take on Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in four of their next five top-flight games.

So much more was expected when United invested £130 million (S$241 million) in the transfer market this summer as they added talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to a squad that had finished second in the Premier League last season.

With United floundering in the league and already out of the League Cup, the decision by the Glazer family to hand the Norwegian, who has yet to win a trophy since his appointment, a new three-year contract in July looks worse with every passing week.

Rather than take the next step to challenge Chelsea, Liverpool and City for a first title since 2013, United have, in Solskjaer's own words, "hit a brick wall".

However, he will not relinquish his position despite his side being torched by Mohamed Salah's treble besides Naby Keita and Diogo Jota's efforts.

"I have come too far, we have come too far as a group. We are too close to give up now," Solskjaer said when asked about his future.

But the 48-year-old recognised United were "rock bottom" given the context of a record home loss to their fiercest rivals.

"It is not easy to say something apart from it is the darkest day I have had leading these players," Solskjaer said. "You can look at last season when we lost to Spurs 6-1, but this is miles worse for me as a Manchester lad."

Pundits like Chris Sutton believe the former United striker's time at the helm should now be up. The former Chelsea striker said. "With the signings at the start of the season, you were thinking they have to challenge for the title, but I really don't see any other way. He has to go, surely?"

The support from United greats like Gary Neville, a former teammate of Solskjaer, is also wavering.

He said: "This has been a monstrous day. They have been obliterated. This is sobering."

While United contemplate the possibility of another trophyless season for a fifth straight campaign, Liverpool have the swagger of a team at the top of their game.

After sealing back-to-back league wins by five or more goals for the first time since 1935, Klopp hailed his players.

"This group always wanted to write their own little chapters in the big, big history book of this club," said the German.

"People will talk about it in the future, 100 per cent, because it will not happen very often, if it happens again at all."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS