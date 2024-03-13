Danish Superligaen wins EU lawsuit forbidding Super League to register name as trademark

Updated
Mar 13, 2024, 10:00 PM
Published
Mar 13, 2024, 10:00 PM

A possible future European Super League will not be able to register "Super League" as a trademark in the European Union after a ruling in favour of the Danish Superligaen, a trademark jointly owned by Danish clubs, the league said on Wednesday.

European Super League Company S.L. have attempted to register their trademark in the EU but Superligaen believed that this would be an infringement, it said in a statement.

"We are very happy that the EU's trademark authority has agreed that the trademark 'THE SUPER LEAGUE' in the EU will violate the value that the Danish clubs have invested in 3F Superliga," said the Danish Superliga CEO Claus Thomsen.

The European Super League, assisted by sports development company A22, can appeal the decision. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top