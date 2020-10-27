Football: Danish rivals no pushover, Klopp warns Reds

LONDON • Midtjylland are a credible threat that cannot be taken lightly and Liverpool do not see them as a "small team" in the Champions League, manager Jurgen Klopp said yesterday.

The Danish club qualified for the Champions League group stage for the first time this season but the German claimed he has been aware of their project even before he took over at Anfield in 2015.

"We don't see (Midtjylland) as a small team. They are there because they earned the right to be there," Klopp told reporters ahead of today's Group D game at home.

"I know the story of the club, the things they tried. Very interesting project. Five years ago, in my break, I was interested to go there... to see how things are done there, but then I signed for Liverpool.

"They are really good, it's a real challenge... They are a bit more direct in their build-up. They have really experienced defenders, good footballing midfielders, speed on the wings, physicality in the centre up front. They have a clear plan."

Liverpool are still in the midst of an injury crisis, with Klopp confirming that midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita and defender Joel Matip were unlikely to play.

With defensive linchpin Virgil van Dijk also sidelined with a knee injury which could potentially rule him out for the rest of the season, the Reds have adapted with defensive midfielder Fabinho acting as his stand-in. But Klopp admitted that his new-look backline needed more time to gel.

"Every team in the world would miss Virgil van Dijk, he's the best centre-half in the world. He played pretty much all the games since he's been here in the past three years," he added.

"All the boys have played together with Virgil... They are not used to each other, as other pairings. That will get better."

At least the hosts were able to welcome back first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who has made an earlier-than-expected recovery and started in the Premier League win over Sheffield United last weekend.

It was initially feared he would be out until the middle of next month due to a collarbone injury, but he said he had the club's physiotherapists and fitness staff to thank after returning ahead of schedule.

ROOM TO IMPROVE All the boys have played together with Virgil... They are not used to each other, as other pairings. That will get better. JURGEN KLOPP, Liverpool manager, on his new defensive pairings needing time to blend in with Dutch star Virgil van Dijk out.

The Brazil No. 1 agreed that van Dijk would be missed but his absence would not distract the team from achieving their goals this season. "We don't need to change the way we play but we cannot deny we will miss Virgil, he's one of the best in the world," he said.

"We have to focus on the next challenge. Group stage you think points but we just prepare as best we can to get the points."

REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V MIDTJYLLAND

Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 3.55am