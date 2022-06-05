Danes fire warning shot as fatigued France falter

PARIS • Andreas Cornelius scored twice as Denmark recovered from conceding a brilliant Karim Benzema goal to beat France 2-1 on Friday in the Uefa Nations League at the Stade de France, the first match at the venue since the chaos that marred last weekend's Champions League final.

Benzema's strike put the World Cup holders in front in the 51st minute, only for Cornelius, who came off the bench, to score Denmark's equaliser midway through the second half and then smash in an 88th-minute winner.

It was a disappointing night for France who saw both Kylian Mbappe and Raphael Varane come off injured, while coach Didier Deschamps was granted compassionate leave following the death of his father last week.

"We have players who have played a lot of games this season and we clearly lacked freshness," said assistant coach Guy Stephan.

The crowd of 75,833 inside the stadium was near full house, but the atmosphere outside ahead of kick-off was calm.

That was in stark contrast to the scenes six days earlier, when serious organisational problems led to fans being unable to get into the stadium while many peaceful supporters were tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed ahead of the Champions League final.

Uefa apologised to the affected Liverpool fans for the first time on Friday for their "frightening and distressing" experience, saying no football fan should go through such mayhem.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Friday's match was the first Les Bleus game at the stadium without crowd restrictions since November 2019.

However, the home fans were disappointed as Denmark fired a warning ahead of the World Cup, where they are in the same Group D as the French.

"France is probably the best team when you look at the names and quality of their players," admitted coach Kasper Hjulmand.

"I have heard a lot of people back home in Denmark are out on the streets celebrating and that is just great. I'm very happy for Danish football tonight."

Croatia suffered a 3-0 home defeat by Austria with Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer all scoring to give new coach and former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick a debut to remember.

The Netherlands romped to a 4-1 win over Belgium in Brussels, with Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay (two) and Denzel Dumfries netting, while Michy Batshuayi pulled one back late on for the Belgians.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE