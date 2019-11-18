Danes aim to win 'war' against Irish

DUBLIN • Familiarity has bred a healthy respect, but Denmark are still setting out to win when they take on Ireland in their decisive Euro 2020 qualifier tonight.

The Danes need only draw their final Group D game to secure their place at next year's Euros and eliminate the hosts.

This will be the sixth meeting in two years between the two countries, who have drawn four of them.

The other was a startling 5-1 triumph for the visitors at Dublin's Aviva Stadium two years ago, to ensure qualification for last year's World Cup in Russia.

Both teams are so familiar with each other's game that Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney told reporters he was "sick" of the sight of the Irish.

"We hate to play Ireland at the moment, we've played them so much recently," he said. "We know each other well, and that goes both ways, so we don't have the upper hand in that regard.

"I don't fear Ireland, but I have a great respect. I know it's going to be a difficult game. It's going to be a great atmosphere and Ireland are a team who play with their hearts on their sleeve.

"It's cliche but it's going to be a war. They are going to bring everything."

Copenhagen will be one of the host cities at the quadrennial tournament, something that Delaney is looking forward to if they can seal passage to the Finals.

He said: "It's a big advantage for us that we only need a draw, but it won't change our approach. We'll go into the game, wanting to win.

On the 5-1 rout, the Borussia Dortmund player added: "I'm not saying it's going to be the same game but we know we can do it and that will play a part.

"It's another kind of cliche in football that if you control the midfield, you win the game... That's how we controlled the game when we won.

"We had the upper hand in the middle and were very sharp on counter-attacks. If we get the same game plan going, I'll be happy although I'm not expecting it to be the same."

