Czechs to start Euro on the back foot

GLASGOW • Scotland's first match at a major tournament for 23 years is laced with acrimony for the Czech Republic, who travel to Hampden Park today, having been forced into a last-minute change of their training camp and without banned defender Ondrej Kudela.

The veteran Slavia Prague player was handed a 10-match Uefa suspension for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara when the Czech champions beat the Scottish champions in the last 16 of the Europa League in March.

But the widespread condemnation of Kudela in Britain has not been reflected in his homeland, where many of his club and international team-mates have stood by the 34-year-old and claimed there was a lack of evidence against him.

"I fight for Ondra all the time," West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek told Czech daily Idnes. "I believe that he did not tell him anything racist, there was no evidence, but a lot of people on the islands (Britain) condemned him and he received a severe sentence."

On the field, Kudela's presence will be missed as he was a shoo-in for the Czechs' Euro squad and his ban has not been the only bump in their preparations.

Jaroslav Silhavy's players had snapped up the Scottish national team's normal base in Edinburgh - their opponents have set up camp in Middlesbrough - with the first two of their Group D matches in Glasgow before facing England at Wembley. However, those plans had to be changed just over two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 as the Scottish government refused to ease its strict coronavirus rules for close contacts of a positive case.

The Czechs said they could not take the chance of staying in Scotland as one positive test would mean quarantine for the whole team, so they have been forced to stay put in Prague and will fly to Britain for all three games.

"I personally would be happier if we were in a single place and had the base camp in Scotland. But I also understand nobody wants to risk anything," added Burnley striker Matej Vydra.

By contrast, Scotland will be roared on by home fans for the first time since November 2019, with 12,000 in attendance.

The Scots have never advanced from a group stage at a major tournament, but will arguably never get a better chance with another home game to come against Croatia.

"Obviously, a win would be massive in the first game," said Scotland boss Steve Clarke. "Three points can almost guarantee you a place in the last 16, so that would be a great start."

Both sides know each other well, having played twice in the Nations League last year, with the Scots winning both games.

SCOTLAND V CZECH REPUBLIC

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub LiveNow app, 8.50pm