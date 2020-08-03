Cup win is Arsenal for Gunners

LONDON • Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal's FA Cup triumph will be an attractive proposition for potential signings, with the next season of the English Premier League scheduled to start in just under six weeks.

Before Saturday's 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final, the Gunners had faced the possibility of no European football for the first time in 25 years after their eighth-placed finish in the top flight.

But with another Europa League campaign to look forward to for the fourth consecutive year and their record-extending 14th Cup success in tow, Arteta will get a bigger transfer kitty.

"It is a double reward for us, it is really important for this club in every way to be in Europe," said the Spaniard, who is now the first man to win the Cup for Arsenal both as a captain and manager.

"Winning this competition is part of our history. It's 14 now, I contributed, we all did it, so I am so happy."

The former Manchester City assistant is also hopeful the win will convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that his future lies at the Emirates.

The captain scored a double, including a dinked finish over Willy Caballero at Wembley, to take his tally to 29 goals in all competitions this season.

Since joining Arsenal in January 2018, Aubameyang has more goals (70) across all competitions than any other Premier League player. And after the 31-year-old proved to be the difference-maker yet again, Arteta was asked about his contract status. The Gabon striker, who scored a brace against City in the semi-finals, has just one year left on his deal, with speculation mounting that the Cup final may be his last appearance in an Arsenal shirt amid interest from European bigwigs like Barcelona.

Arteta, however, claimed that nowhere else would Aubameyang be more valued than at Arsenal.



He said: "I think he wants to stay, it is about getting the deal done. Moments like that will help to realise and give him belief we are on the right path and he is a big part of it.

"He is loved by everyone at the club so hopefully, he will continue with us."

On Aubameyang's first piece of silverware with the club and Arsenal's first major honour since the 2017 Cup, Arteta poked fun at his star man's mishap when he dropped the trophy while attempting to lift it during the post-match celebrations.

"He needs more experience with trophies. We can get him used to that."

Aubameyang paid tribute to Arteta, who has made a positive impact since joining in December after predecessor Unai Emery was fired in November and a short spell by caretaker Freddie Ljungberg.

"He deserves this win. He did a great job and we are all happy to have him on board," he said.

But he dodged questions on whether he would be committing to the club, saying: "Nothing (decided). Today is about the trophy.

"I'm really not thinking about this now, I really just want to enjoy with the guys. Everyone gave their best for the team today, we deserved it."

Arsenal's win means Wolves, who finished seventh in the league, will not play in the Europa League next season, while Tottenham will have to go into the second qualifying round of that competition despite ending the campaign in sixth spot.

