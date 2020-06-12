Cup semis herald Italy football restart

ROME • There had been fears the Italian Cup semi-finals might be held up by government red tape.

The second-leg matches, featuring Juventus v AC Milan today and Napoli v Inter Milan tomorrow, will be the first domestic games played since the coronavirus pandemic shut down Italian football in March.

Italy was, at one point, the epicentre of the Covid-19 disease in Europe.

But while it has suffered the second highest number of fatalities on the continent - over 34,000 as of yesterday - the country is gradually emerging from a stringent lockdown to move back towards normality.

That includes the recommencement of football, with Serie A resuming play on June 20.

The Italian Cup was supposed to be a prelude to the league's restart, but doubts emerged on Wednesday after it was reported that the games - Juventus and Milan are tied 1-1 while Napoli lead 1-0 after the first leg - were still awaiting government approval.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza would only say on Wednesday the government was "leaning towards authorising" the last three matches, which will be held behind closed doors, just like Serie A.

But Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina yesterday told website elevensports.it the Cup games would be going ahead.

"Tomorrow, football in Italy starts again, in line with what happened at European level," he said. "It's a source of great satisfaction.

"We have avoided the (second) wave of infections... It was not easy to achieve this goal, the conditions didn't give us maximum serenity. We have experienced complicated and tense moments."

Public broadcaster RAI has already announced there will be live coverage of the clashes and there will be a minute's silence before the opening whistle of both games to commemorate victims of the disease.

Three essential healthcare workers will also be on the pitch as representatives of the sector and there will be a round of applause to thank those on the front lines.

Milan will be without the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic as they attempt to beat Juventus in Turin for the first time since 2011.

League leaders Juventus are fighting for honours on three fronts, including in the Champions League.

A new Cup ruling on Wednesday means there will be no extra time in the event of a deadlock after 90 minutes, with the match proceeding straight to penalties.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE