Cup run could be tonic Reds need

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he is taking the FA Cup seriously despite the Reds' disappointing record in the competition under his management.

The Premier League champions have crashed out in the third round once and three times in the fourth round since Klopp took charge of the club in 2015.

Last season, they reached the fifth round but lost 2-0 to eventual finalists Chelsea. They travel to Aston Villa for today's third-round tie although there is a chance the match could be postponed after Villa reported fresh Covid-19 cases in their first-team squad.

Klopp said: "The FA Cup is important. We didn't go far so far. Not blessed with sensational draws, now Villa is tough too.

"Always taken it seriously but we cannot forget intensity of the period. We are professionals and only thing we have to do is win."

Villa have beaten Liverpool once this season when they thrashed the Reds 7-2 in the Premier League in October.

Klopp's men will enter this clash on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Southampton on Monday, which made it three games without a victory in the league. Second-placed Manchester United are level on points with a game in hand.

Liverpool's away form is also worrying, having won just one of their last seven games. But Klopp believes that his side have not done too badly despite winning only two of their previous six league matches.

"We don't enjoy it (the poor run). But not too many really bad games, we create a lot, shoot a lot, but decision making in last third was not good. Not the standard we expect of ourselves," he said.

"We need to find a balance of a team we haven't changed too much. We need some fresh legs. The opponent is too strong for us to make wholesale changes."

Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Joel Matip are all still sidelined but Klopp said he is unlikely to sign a central defender this month as cover and he would look within the squad for options.

Villa will miss Wesley and Trezeguet, while Ross Barkley is doubtful. Dean Smith's side are enjoying an impressive league campaign and are eighth in the standings having narrowly avoided relegation on the last day of last season. But Villa said they had closed their training ground and cancelled yesterday's training session, as a number of players and staff went into isolation.

"A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today," Villa said in a statement.

Separately, Derby interim manager Wayne Rooney and his entire first team will miss tomorrow's trip to sixth-tier Chorley due to nine positive Covid-19 tests among players and staff. The Rams will instead send a group of players from the club's Under-23 and U-18 teams.

Southampton's match against Shrewsbury Town will not take place as scheduled tomorrow after the third-tier team reported several cases in their squad.

Shrewsbury informed the FA that they did not have enough fit players who were not in self-isolation to fulfil the fixture.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

