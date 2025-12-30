Cup of Nations every two years better for European leagues, says Egypt coach

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 29 - Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said on Monday that staging the Africa Cup of Nations every two years would serve the interests of European leagues, while insisting his side are prepared to face any opponent in the last 16 of the tournament in Morocco.

Egypt drew 0-0 with Angola in Agadir to keep their unbeaten run intact and secure top spot in Group B with seven points. They finished ahead of South Africa, who claimed second place with six points after a 3-2 win over Zimbabwe.

"In my view, it is better that the Africa Cup of Nations be held every two years instead of four," Hassan stated in remarks conveyed by the Egyptian Football Association on its official Facebook page.

"This would serve the interests of European leagues."

The Confederation of African Football announced last week that the tournament will be staged every four years in the future, ending a tradition of biennial competition that dates back to 1957 and prompting criticism from some coaches.

By topping their group, Egypt will remain in Agadir to play their last 16 match next Monday.

"We are ready to face any team in the round of 16, the next stage will be tough and the competition is strong. We will work on increasing the positives in the next match and correcting the negatives," Hassan said.

"I am satisfied with the performance of those who played for the first time in the Africa Cup of Nations. The aim of the Angola match was to test more players," he added.

Egypt made 11 changes from the side that beat South Africa 1-0 on Friday, resting players such as Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

"Resting more than one player was due to the short time between the South Africa and Angola matches," said Hassan, who won the Africa Cup of Nations three times as a player in 1986, 1998 and 2006. REUTERS