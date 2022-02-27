Cup final is a clash between chaos and control

Nine years ago, Wembley staged the first Champions League final between two German clubs. Today, it will host the first English cup final between two German managers. If Jurgen Klopp, in charge of Borussia Dortmund then and Liverpool now, is a common denominator, it suggests that German thinkers have won the footballing battle of ideas.

If it makes the meeting of Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, his successor at both Mainz and Dortmund, intriguing, the Liverpool and Chelsea managers are separated by as much as unites them. They are evangelists for the pressing game but today's clash pits Klopp's preference for chaos against Tuchel's fondness for control.