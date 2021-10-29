Cup defeat a disgrace for Bayern, says Muller

MUNICH • Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Muller yesterday apologised to their fans, admitting the 5-0 loss at Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Cup the previous evening was the worst defeat he has experienced in his 13 years of playing in the famous red shirt.

"We were picked apart from A to Z in the first half," the 32-year-old, who made his Bayern debut in 2008 and is approaching 600 appearances for the Bavarian giants, told broadcaster ARD.

"I don't know if I've ever experienced anything like that before in an FC Bayern shirt. We have to apologise to our fans."

This was a result that had come out of the blue, with the German champions leading the Bundesliga, while Gladbach have had an indifferent league start, down in 12th. But a full-strength Bayern team were stunned on Wednesday when the hosts took the lead at Borussia Park with barely a minute gone.

After Kouadio Kone's early goal, Algerian defender Ramy Bensebaini netted twice to make it 3-0 at half-time. Bayern's bright start to the second half was obliterated when Swiss striker Breel Embolo scored two rapid-fire goals.

Gladbach fans started celebrating long before the final whistle as the song "Oh, wie ist das schoen" (Oh, how beautiful this is) echoed around the stands.

Not only was this Bayern's heaviest defeat since 1978 but it was their worst result in the Cup.

Visiting sports director Hasan Salihamidzic was upset, describing the visitors' performance as "a collective blackout - we simply didn't turn up". He also said the absence of head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who was at home following a positive test for Covid-19, played no part in the loss as they had won their previous two matches without him easily.

Salihamidzic added: "We knew it would be tough here in Gladbach. But we did not expect such an evening. It is really difficult to explain what happened."

Muller, who revealed the dressing room was stunned into silence after the full-time whistle, agreed: "Of course, this was a disgrace for us. We had a lot planned. We tried to somehow pick ourselves up, but I don't think you saw that on TV."

A backlash is expected tomorrow in the Bundesliga when Bayern play at Union Berlin, but their upcoming opponents are unbeaten in their last 21 home league games.

"People are used to us showing a reaction after negative experiences. But that's easy to say," said Muller. "Normally, we are also used to reacting differently after falling behind."

1978 Bayern Munich's 5-0 defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach is the biggest loss the Bavarian side have suffered in German Cup history and it is also their heaviest since 1978.

Assistant coach Dino Toppmoller, set to stand in again for Nagelsmann, has promised an improvement.

"We will certainly have to live with gloating and ridicule in the next day or two. That's the business," he said.

"But we have to brush ourselves off and show a reaction on Saturday. That will come - for sure."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE