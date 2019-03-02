Cubs to watch

Saifullah Akbar

Age: 20

Position: Attacking midfielder

Football hero: Hariss Harun

Fact: Saifullah is the son of former Tampines Rovers coach Akbar Nawas, now at Indian I-League side Chennai City

Syahrul Sazali

Age: 20

Position: Left-back

Football heroes: Shaiful Esah and Andy Robertson

Fact: His sister is Putri Nur Syaliza, who scored on her debut for the national women's team last year at the age of 14

Rezza Rezky Ramadhani

Age: 18

Position: Central midfielder

Football hero: Andres Iniesta

Fact: He is the younger brother of Haiqal Pashia, a teammate and fellow midfielder at the Young Lions