Cubs to watch

Saifullah Akbar
Age: 20
Position: Attacking midfielder
Football hero: Hariss Harun
Fact: Saifullah is the son of former Tampines Rovers coach Akbar Nawas, now at Indian I-League side Chennai City
Syahrul Sazali
Age: 20
Position: Left-back
Football heroes: Shaiful Esah and Andy Robertson
Fact: His sister is Putri Nur Syaliza, who scored on her debut for the national women's team last year at the age of 14
Rezza Rezky Ramadhani
Age: 18
Position: Central midfielder
Football hero: Andres Iniesta
Fact: He is the younger brother of Haiqal Pashia, a teammate and fellow midfielder at the Young Lions