Crystal Palace swoop for Adam Wharton, Morgan Rogers joins Aston Villa on quiet Premier League deadline day

LONDON - Crystal Palace’s move for Blackburn teenager Adam Wharton was the biggest deal of a quiet transfer deadline day for Premier League clubs as Aston Villa bolstered their attack with the signing of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough.

England under-20 international Wharton has joined the Eagles on a five-and-a-half year deal for a reported initial £18 million (S$30.7 million), rising to £22 million.

The 19-year-old impressed during 51 appearances for his boyhood club and hopes to follow in the footsteps of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise as stars of the Championship who have successfully taken the step up to the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

“The way they’ve brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League is something that stood out to me,” said Wharton.

“It’s a big reason why I wanted to come here.”

Villa also dipped into the Championship to add to their forward options with Rogers.

The 21-year-old only joined Middlesbrough in July from Manchester City and scored seven goals in 33 appearances on Teesside.

“We are motivated and excited to work with him and hopefully he can progress here like we think he will do,” said Villa manager Unai Emery.

Burnley completed loan deals for defenders Maxime Esteve and Lorenz Assignon as they battle for survival.

Vincent Kompany’s men are seven points adrift of safety and only Sheffield United have conceded more goals in the Premier League this season.

Nottingham Forest were also busy as they aim to survive despite the threat of a points penalty for breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules last season.

Belgian goalkeeper Matz Sels joined for £5 million from Strasbourg, while Portuguese teenager Rodrigo Ribeiro arrived on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Bournemouth signed Enes Unal on loan from Getafe with an obligation to buy the Turkish international striker for a reported £14 million at the end of the season.