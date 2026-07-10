Crystal Palace sign Spain defender Mingueza from Celta Vigo

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July 9 - Crystal Palace have signed Spain defender Oscar Mingueza on a four-year contract following his departure from La Liga side Celta Vigo, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

"I'm really excited to be here. It's an honour to join Crystal Palace and I can't wait to see you at Selhurst Park," Mingueza said in a statement.

• Born in Catalonia, Mingueza rose through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, making 66 senior appearances after his debut in 2020 and helping the club win the Copa del Rey.

• The 27-year-old arrives at Selhurst Park after making 147 appearances for Celta since joining the club in 2022 and brings significant top-level and European experience to new manager Pierre Sage's squad.

• A Spain international with four senior caps, Mingueza started in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final and was named in the Europa League Team of the Season in 2025-26 after helping Celta reach the quarter-finals. REUTERS