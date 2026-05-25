Cruz Azul beat Pumas to win Liga MX Clausura title

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MEXICO CITY, May 24 - Cruz Azul won the Liga MX Clausura title on Sunday after a dramatic 2-1 late victory over Pumas UNAM in an all-Mexico City final, giving the club a 10th Mexican league crown.

Following Thursday's goalless first leg, Cruz Azul secured an away win in the return match at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium thanks to Rodolfo Rotondi's stoppage-time winner.

Pumas struck first at the half-hour mark when Paraguay forward Robert Morales reacted quickest to a series of rebounds inside the box before firing home from the edge of the area.

Cruz Azul levelled in the 53rd minute through a Ruben Duarte own goal after a dangerous run by Rotondi, who later returned to seal the title in dramatic fashion two minutes into stoppage time after turning inside the area and firing past the goalkeeper.

Pumas finished with 10 men as Uriel Antuna was sent off in added time following a VAR review.

The title completed a remarkable turnaround under interim coach Joel Huiqui, a former Cruz Azul defender who only took charge shortly before the playoffs but guided the club through the postseason. REUTERS