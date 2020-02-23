Crunch time for revived Everton as boss targets Europe

LONDON • Carlo Ancelotti says Everton are ready for an acid test of their revival under his leadership, as they head to Arsenal today at the start of a tough run of games.

The Toffees have taken 17 points from his eight Premier League matches in charge - a return bettered only by runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool (24) over the same period.

There are more tests lying in wait for Ancelotti after the trip to north London, with home games against Manchester United and Liverpool and a trip to Chelsea offering a closer examination of their European credentials.

"Of course we have to be focused on Arsenal, but if we want to think about Europe there are very important games after Arsenal," said the Italian, who was appointed in December.

"We have to play against United, Chelsea and Liverpool. After these four games we can see what's going for Europe."

Manchester City's two-year European ban has opened the door for the team who finish fifth to qualify for next season's Champions League, pending the result of their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Everton, who were facing a relegation fight earlier in the season, are now just four points behind fifth-placed Tottenham (40) after their 2-1 defeat at fourth-placed Chelsea yesterday.

Victory against Arsenal, who have European ambitions of their own after last weekend's 4-0 thumping of Newcastle, would be a significant statement of intent as Ancelotti aims to prove that Everton's run is not a flash in the pan.

"This is a really important game against a strong team away but we need to have confidence to do our best and try to win," said the 60-year-old.

"I know that Arsenal improved a lot in the last period, they are playing better so it will be difficult, but the spirit of my team is good."

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is available for today's clash after recovering from a serious ankle problem, while Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns.

Following Everton's good run, fans have quickly labelled Ancelotti "Carlo Fantastico".

But whether he remains fantastic in their eyes will be influenced by results over the next few weeks.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ARSENAL V EVERTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am