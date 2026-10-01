Croatian ex-international Dario Simic charged in graft case

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ZAGREB – Former Croatian international footballer Dario Simic was reportedly charged on Oct 1 in an alleged graft case linked to a coastal campsite development involving two other people.

The three suspects “have been charged with abuse of office and authority as well as incitement to commit such abuse”, national anti-graft prosecutors said in a statement, without naming them.

Local media identified Simic as a 50-year-old suspect, who allegedly sought a permit for the campsite on land outside the construction zone and in breach of legal requirements.

The two other suspects include a former regional official accused of helping Simic to obtain the required campsite permit and a local businessman who allegedly acted as an intermediary.

Simic, 50, was briefly held in the capital Zagreb in July. At the time, his lawyer labelled charges unfounded.

If found guilty, the former player faces up to five years in prison.

In 2024, local authorities in Tisno, near the coastal town of Sibenik, where the campsite is located, filed complaints against Simic over alleged illegal construction in a protected coastal zone.

The case concerns a small private campsite with 10 pitches for up to 30 people, local media reported.

Simic, a defender, retired from international football in 2008 after becoming the first Croatian to earn 100 caps for his country.

Simic began his career with hometown club Dinamo Zagreb in 1992.

He made his international debut four years later and went on to play a key role as Croatia took third place at the 1998 World Cup.

After six seasons at Dinamo he joined Inter Milan, later moving on to city rivals AC Milan, where he won one Serie A and two Champions League trophies before joining Monaco in 2008.

Simic returned to Dinamo two years later but retired shortly afterwards.

He has since started a prominent bottled water company, which is stocked throughout the region. AFP