Football: Cream of the crop for ST's Singapore Premier League Best XI

In just under seven months - 212 days to be precise - the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season is done and dusted.

Still, teams in the 24th edition of the local professional football league have served up plenty of exciting action - 370 goals were scored in 108 games for an average of 3.43, the highest since 2016.

Ultimately, Brunei DPMM were crowned champions for the second time in five years with two games to spare.

But how many players from the Wasps were exceptional enough to make The Straits Times' SPL team of the season?

DEFENCE

With such porous defences, this is the toughest area to decide.

DPMM skipper Wardun Yussof gets the nod between the sticks.

No goalkeeper can claim to have a flawless or truly exceptional season, but he earns his place by virtue of keeping the most clean sheets (10). The 38-year-old arguably also made the best stop of the season in a 3-3 draw with Warriors FC .

In front of him, Hougang United right-back Nazrul Nazari (two goals, three assists) and Tampines Rovers left-back Irwan Shah (two goals, two assists) take up the fullback positions for their consistent performances in title-chasing sides.

The Japanese duo of Kaishu Yamazaki (Albirex) and Yuki Ichikawa (Geylang International) form the centre-back pairing.

Yamazaki started the season in a deep-lying midfield role, before being moved into the heart of defence, where he has been excellent.

The Eagles' 32-year-old skipper Ichikawa, meanwhile, has led his young team by example, and also scored dramatic late winners against Albirex and Tampines.

MIDFIELDERS

In contrast, the easiest picks are in midfield.

Tampines captain Shahdan Sulaiman earns his place by being a consistent, classy presence for the Stags. His six goals - five direct from free kicks - also make this his best return since 2012.

Another shoo-in is DPMM's wild-haired Australian Blake Ricciuto. The 27-year-old is all energy, covers every blade of grass and has chipped in with nine goals.

Rounding up the midfield trio is Albirex playmaker Kyoga Nakamura. The former Japan Under-17 midfielder has a sweet left foot and has an eye for goal, scoring seven.

FORWARDS

A third DPMM man makes the team, and how could he not?

SPL top-scorer Andrei Varankou spearheads the attack, after plundering 21 goals.

The Belarusian went through a dry spell of seven games without scoring but reignited his form at the right time, scoring eight in the last six games to help the Brunei side seal the title.

Providing support for the lanky target man are Faris Ramli (Hougang) and Gabriel Quak (Warriors).

Faris' 16 goals make him the top Singaporean scorer and at times has looked unplayable.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Quak, a winger for most of his career, has flourished centrally in a free role this season, and has proven adept at both creating (six) and scoring (nine) goals.

Several other attackers had very good seasons too but just miss out.

They include Tampines duo Jordan Webb and Ryutaro Megumi, Geylang forward Shawal Anuar, and their winger Christopher van Huizen, who impressively racked up the joint-highest assists (10) for the mid-table team.