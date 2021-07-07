'Crazy adventure' for fast-rising Damsgaard

LONDON • Thrust into the starting line-up after Christian Eriksen's near-fatal cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 opener, Mikkel Damsgaard has emerged as Denmark's revelation of the tournament, helping his country resurrect a campaign that was almost over before it started.

Nicknamed "Damsinho", the 21-year-old's flamboyance has caught the eye of Europe's elite here and he embodies the enthusiasm and determination of a Danish team who will face England in today's semi-final at Wembley.

"I could never have dreamt of a better birthday present. It's crazy to get to Wembley," said the Sampdoria winger, whose birthday was last Saturday and is his country's youngest scorer at a European Championship. "It's an adventure to be here. Crazy, after everything that has happened."

Picked by Kasper Hjulmand to rebuild the attack in the absence of their playmaker Eriksen, Damsgaard is more familiar than most with the Denmark coach, who handed him his professional debut at Nordsjaelland in 2017.

"He's a super player," said Hjulmand. "The fact that he's been able to throw himself into this and do it on this stage is fantastic."

Like Eriksen, Damsgaard - who has started all four games since their opener - is technically adept, strong with both feet and possesses great vision.

"I have been inspired by him, 100 per cent," Damsgaard said of the 29-year-old Eriksen. "He is one of the players I have watched the most. I really looked up to him when I was younger and played more like a No. 10, just like him."

But he is quick to point out the two play different roles, explaining: "I'm a bit more on the wing and in attack than him."

His performances have not gone unnoticed either in Italy, where Damsgaard made steady progress last season under Claudio Ranieri at Sampdoria.

He played 35 times in Serie A, scoring twice and adding four assists, no mean feat in a league where it can be hard for youngsters to settle.

While under contract until 2024, a successful first year in Italy punctuated by a surprise breakout display at Euro 2020 has already drawn interest from big clubs, including AC Milan, Liverpool and Tottenham.

But he will have to bide his time as Sampdoria are reluctant to let go of a player bought for €6 million (S$9.6 million) from Nordsjaelland last summer.

"How much is he worth? I don't know because he's not for sale. I am keeping a tight hold of him and we'll help him to develop because I want to get to the amount he's worth, between 30 and 50 million. He's a pure talent," said Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero, in a bid to ward off potential suitors.

