Crammed schedule unheard of: Ole

ROME • After ending his semi-final jinx to reach the Europa League final, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticised football authorities for Manchester United's punishing schedule in the next three weeks.

United advanced to the May 26 showdown with Spain's Villarreal in Gdansk 8-5 on aggregate, despite losing 3-2 at Roma on Thursday in their semi-final second leg.

Having been dumped out of the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup at the same stage last season, Solskjaer is looking forward to pitting his wits against former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, but the raft of games his side must navigate before travelling to Poland has left him frustrated.

United have to face the prospect of four Premier League fixtures in 10 days - they travel to Aston Villa tomorrow and by next Thursday, they will have hosted Liverpool and Leicester, with Fulham visiting Old Trafford the following Tuesday.

"It's unheard of. It's made by people who have never played football at this level," raged Solskjaer to BT Sport. "It's physically impossible for the players.

"We have not been dealt a good hand. We are going to need everyone for these four games. It's a short turnaround but we have to be ready."

The Norwegian coach was also angry about his side's display on Thursday, admitting that had it not been for a sensational second half in the first leg which gave them 6-2 lead, they could very well have been eliminated by a plucky Roma side, who created and wasted a number of opportunities in Rome.

"The second half today was disappointing, very, very poor, but we're in the final," he said.

"We played one very, very good half at Old Trafford which has taken us through.

"I'm disappointed we lost, especially the way we played in the second half. It could easily have been 8-6 to them. It was a strange game. We kept giving them the ball but luckily we have one of the best 'keepers (David de Gea) in the world."

Goals from Edinson Cavani in each half ensured United have the opportunity to not only win their first trophy since 2017 but also replicate their Europa League triumph that year.

HE'S THE DIFFERENCE The reason we're here is because we've got a centre-forward who has scored four goals in the tie. Edinson has shown again why we want to keep him at Old Trafford. OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, United manager, on Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani's brace in both legs of the semi-final against Roma.

With the Uruguay striker having also struck a double in the first leg, Solskjaer again heaped praised on the 34-year-old, reiterating his desire to trigger the one-year extension in his contract, which runs out in the summer.

"The reason we're here is because we've got a centre-forward who has scored four goals in the tie," he said. "Edinson has shown again why we want to keep him at Old Trafford.

"Football has its own language. Edinson has proven tonight, in previous games, throughout his career, what a centre-forward should be doing both on and off the ball, both preparing for games and recovering from games."

While Roma bow out with the likelihood there will be no European football next season for incoming boss Jose Mourinho - the Italians are seventh in Serie A, nine points behind sixth-placed Lazio (64) - the hosts felt they at least salvaged some pride after the pummelling in Manchester.

"It was important to come out with our heads held high and have a good game," said midfielder Bryan Cristante, who scored one of their goals alongside striker Edin Dzeko. Alex Telles' own goal sealed their consolation win.

"We deserved it, we had a great Europa League this year and it was right to end it like this."

