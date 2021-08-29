CR7's return to United: How a dramatic 24 hours unfolded

Thursday, 2pm

According to media reports, Ronaldo, who has one year left on his contract with Juventus, has agreed on personal terms with Manchester City.

4pm

The two clubs negotiate the transfer, with the Italian club wanting €25 million but City unwilling to pay a fee.

5pm

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes spotted in Paris, reportedly for talks with Paris Saint-Germain, who dismisses the rumours.

Friday, 6am

Reports say Ronaldo to City is a "done deal" with the English champions the only club interested in him.

1pm

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri confirms Ronaldo's exit, saying the forward did not want to stay.

1.30pm

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints that they are working on Ronaldo's return, saying that "we've always had a good communication" and "if he was ever gonna move away from Juventus he knows we're here".

3pm

City withdraw their interest and manager Pep Guardiola also says he is happy with his current squad. Meanwhile, reports say that former boss Alex Ferguson had spoken to Ronaldo in the morning to persuade him to move to United.

4pm

United announce that they have agreed a €25 million deal to sign Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination.