Covid-hit Iran to book World Cup slot with Iraq win

TEHERAN • Iran can become the first Asian team to book their World Cup 2022 berth if they beat rivals Iraq at the Azadi Stadium today, but they have been hamstrung by Covid-19 cases.

The latest players to test positive for the virus are captain Ehsan Hajsafi and defender Majid Hosseini.

A day earlier, midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi and star striker Sardar Azmoun, who this week announced he will be joining German side Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season, contracted Covid-19.

However, Iran can at least count on Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, who is back in the squad after being dropped for November's wins over Lebanon and Syria for publicly criticising coach Dragan Skocic.

The 29-year-old is in good form, racking up 11 goals and seven assists in 19 Portuguese league matches this season. He also scored against Liverpool and added an assist against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Iraq, meanwhile, have called up Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal.

The British-born 18-year-old midfielder had previously captained and scored for the nation's Under-23 team.

The Iranians lead Group A with 16 points after six matches, two clear of South Korea and 10 ahead of the United Arab Emirates.

The Iraqis are fifth on four points.

Even if the Iranians fail to beat their neighbours, they can still seal their spot at a third successive World Cup when they host the UAE next week.

With four games remaining, the top two in Asia's two qualifying groups will join hosts Qatar at the Finals. The third-placed finishers will advance to a series of play-offs for a possible fifth Asian berth.

South Korea could join Iran in booking their World Cup spot if they defeat Lebanon and the UAE fail to beat last-placed Syria.

However, the Taegeuk Warriors will be without injured England-based stars Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) and Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

In their absence, Hwang Ui-jo is expected to take centre stage.

The 29-year-old has scored more goals (13) during Paulo Bento's tenure than any other player and comes into the match on the back of a hat-trick for Bordeaux in their 4-3 win over fourth-placed Strasbourg in Ligue 1 last weekend.

Said Hwang: "We all want to get this done as soon as possible. We want to have an easier time the rest of the way."

Defensive stalwart Kim Min-jae of Fenerbahce added: "After our last match (in November), we all talked about how we should try to book our World Cup spot as soon as we can."

Group B remains tighter, despite leaders Saudi Arabia having the same number of points as Iran (16).

The Saudis will be guaranteed a top-three finish if they beat Oman in Jeddah.

Second-placed Japan (12) host fifth-placed China before their blockbuster clash with Herve Renard's side next week.