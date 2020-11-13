Covid-19 hits Croatia midway with Vida taken out of friendly

ISTANBUL • Croatia defender Domagoj Vida played the opening half of their 3-3 friendly draw with Turkey on Wednesday before the team received the information that he had tested positive for Covid-19, the country's football association confirmed in a statement.

All Croatia players, including Besiktas centre-back Vida, had returned negative tests on Monday and underwent another routine test on Wednesday morning ahead of the Turkey game in Istanbul, with a Nations League match against Sweden scheduled for tomorrow.

The experienced Vida started the game as Croatia's captain, giving away a penalty in the first half.

The team were initially informed of a potentially positive coronavirus result shortly before the second half of the clash, by which time coach Zlatko Dalic had already brought on Filip Uremovic in place of Vida.

Vida, 31, was immediately isolated from the squad before a retest confirmed his positive result.

Croatia said he will spend the next few days in self-isolation in Istanbul, home of his club Besiktas, while the team travel to Stockholm.

Croatia added that another member of their delegation had tested positive but was not in contact with the team or staff.

After tomorrow's scheduled visit to Sweden, Croatia are due to face Portugal at home on Tuesday in Group 3 of Nations League A.

In another friendly, Vincenzo Grifo scored his first two international goals at the age of 27 to help a makeshift Italy side, missing coach Roberto Mancini due to a Covid-19 infection, to a 4-0 win over Estonia.

Assistant coach Alberico Evani took charge of the side while Mancini passed instructions from his home in Rome, where the 55-year-old is self-isolating.

Italy, who extended their unbeaten run to 20 games, had called up a 41-man squad for the match and Nations Leagues games against Poland and Bosnia, using the game to give a run-out to less experienced players.

"It was a game where we had everything to lose but we did what we needed to do," Evani said.

"We tried to play, but we learned a few things and there is an extraordinary human quality in this squad."

REUTERS