Straitstimes.com header logo

Coventry sign Tchaouna from Burnley on five-year deal

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Liverpool - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - September 14, 2025 Burnley's Loum Tchaouna in action REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Liverpool - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - September 14, 2025 Burnley's Loum Tchaouna in action REUTERS/Scott Heppell

July 11 - Coventry City have signed winger Loum Tchaouna from Burnley on a five-year contract, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Saturday.

• The 22-year-old joined Burnley from Lazio last year and scored three goals in 32 appearances during his only season there.

• Tchaouna came through the youth ranks at Rennes and made his senior debut for the Ligue 1 side before a loan spell at Dijon.

• He later moved to Italy, recording six goals and three assists in 35 appearances for Salernitana, before featuring in 11 Europa League games for Lazio.

• Coventry begin their Premier League campaign away to champions Arsenal on August 21. REUTERS

See more on

Europa League

Arsenal

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.