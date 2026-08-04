Straitstimes.com header logo

Coventry sign keeper Rushworth from Brighton on long-term deal

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Middlesbrough v Coventry City - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - November 25, 2025 Coventry City's Carl Rushworth celebrates their first goal scored by Victor Torp Action Images/Ed Sykes/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Middlesbrough v Coventry City - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - November 25, 2025 Coventry City's Carl Rushworth celebrates their first goal scored by Victor Torp Action Images/Ed Sykes/File Photo

REUTERS

Aug 4 - Coventry City have signed goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on a long-term contract from Brighton &amp; Hove Albion following a successful loan spell last season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

• Rushworth made 46 Championship appearances for Coventry last term, keeping 17 clean sheets as the club secured promotion, ending a 25-year absence from the Premier League.

• Financial details were not disclosed, although British media reported tht Coventry paid around 22.5 million pounds ($30.26 million) for the 25-year-old.

• Rushworth joined Brighton from Halifax Town in 2019 but never made a senior appearance, spending his seven years at the club on loan at six teams.

• "There’s excitement. I can finally relax knowing it's done and that I’m back with the boys and at a club I loved being at," he said in a statement.

• "I'm excited to have this new challenge in the Premier League and to be able to call this place home is a big thing I've been looking forward to."

• Coventry begin their Premier League campaign at champions Arsenal on August 21.($1 = 0.7434 pounds) REUTERS

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.