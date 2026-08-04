Coventry sign keeper Rushworth from Brighton on long-term deal

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Middlesbrough v Coventry City - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - November 25, 2025 Coventry City's Carl Rushworth celebrates their first goal scored by Victor Torp Action Images/Ed Sykes/File Photo

Aug 4 - Coventry City have signed goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on a long-term contract from Brighton & Hove Albion following a successful loan spell last season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

• Rushworth made 46 Championship appearances for Coventry last term, keeping 17 clean sheets as the club secured promotion, ending a 25-year absence from the Premier League.

• Financial details were not disclosed, although British media reported tht Coventry paid around 22.5 million pounds ($30.26 million) for the 25-year-old.

• Rushworth joined Brighton from Halifax Town in 2019 but never made a senior appearance, spending his seven years at the club on loan at six teams.

• "There’s excitement. I can finally relax knowing it's done and that I’m back with the boys and at a club I loved being at," he said in a statement.

• "I'm excited to have this new challenge in the Premier League and to be able to call this place home is a big thing I've been looking forward to."

• Coventry begin their Premier League campaign at champions Arsenal on August 21.($1 = 0.7434 pounds) REUTERS