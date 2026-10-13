Coventry savour first home Premier League win in 25 years

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COVENTRY, England, Oct 12 - Coventry City appear to have found their feet in the Premier League after claiming their first home win of the season with a thumping 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Monday, while the visitors were left with more soul-searching.

An early Jack Rudoni penalty was followed by goals from Sidiki Cherif, Ellis Simms and Stephen Mfuni as Coventry made it two wins from two following a difficult start to the campaign and a first home win in the top flight for 25 years.

"Very, very satisfying. It's so hard to win," Coventry manager Frank Lampard said. "We played like the team that we want to be. There is so much spirit and energy in the group and we know we are going to have to suffer a lot this season.

"The work ethic of the boys and the belief, you get what you deserve, which is great finishes. We haven't quite had that rub of the green this season that would help us nick more points.

"It was a complete performance. We have to keep our feet on the ground. It's a great feeling for the players."

There might be euphoria in Coventry, but for Newcastle it was a poor showing in which they missed chances and looked frail at the back.

"That's hard. That's punishment in this league. We controlled many phases but it's not enough," Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle told BBC Sport.

"In the boxes the games are decided. In both boxes we were not clean. It's something we need to learn fast.

"The momentum was there. We have a young squad but that shouldn't be an excuse. It was a tough game in general.

"Today if you see the whole picture, it was not the worst game. But I apologise to fans because they deserved a different result." REUTERS