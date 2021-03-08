Cottagers pile pressure on abject Liverpool

Having dispossessed Mohamed Salah, Fulham's Mario Lemina drills a shot past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson at the end of the first half of yesterday's Premier League clash. The visitors to Anfield won 1-0 to boost their chances of avoiding relegation. They have 26 points and only goal difference separates them from Brighton, in 17th spot, and safety. The seventh-placed Reds meanwhile, have lost six straight matches at home and their hopes of a top-four finish are fading quickly. The defending champions have 43 points after 28 games, four behind Chelsea who have a game in hand and occupy the final Champions League spot. Earlier, second from bottom West Bromwich did little to ease their problems with a 0-0 home draw with Newcastle, who are just a point above Brighton and Fulham.

PHOTO: REUTERS