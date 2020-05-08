Football: Three Fiorentina players test positive for coronavirus

MILAN (AFP) - Three Fiorentina players and three of the club's staff have tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A outfit announced on Thursday (May 7).

"Following laboratory checks carried out yesterday afternoon, Fiorentina announces that three athletes and three people from the technical-health staff have tested positive for Covid-19," the Tuscany team said.

"The club has proceeded, as per protocol, to isolate the people involved."

Serie A clubs are testing team members and staff as they prepare to return to training facilities this week for individual sessions.

Fiorentina added that the rest of the team will undergo tests on Friday in preparation for the start of training, which will be on a voluntary basis.

Three "Viola" players - Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic - also tested positive for coronavirus in March, but have since been given the all-clear.

On Thursday, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) met the government's technical scientific committee to discuss the medical protocol for a potential return to group training, currently scheduled for May 18.