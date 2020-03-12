Coronavirus: Liverpool fans in S'pore cancel or delay travel plans to Anfield

SINGAPORE - Liverpool jersey and scarf at the ready, die-hard fan Wesley Wee had planned a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Anfield to watch their game against Crystal Palace next Sunday (March 22).

With the Reds just two victories away from their first Premier League title in 30 years, the 39-year-old, like a number of Singaporean Liverpool fans, were happy to journey there to soak in the atmosphere at the Kop.

But he has since cancelled his trip due to recent developments relating to the global coronavirus situation.

The Times of London reported on Thursday that Premier League games are set to be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, which had infected 460 and killed eight in the United Kingdom as of Thursday. The plan may be implemented once the number of virus cases passes 500, said the newspaper.

Wee, who is an airport manager based in Moscow, said: "It's just two games to wrap it up, but what is football without fans.

"It's a dampener to win for the first time in 30 years but in an empty Anfield."

Wins against Everton and Crystal Palace will see Liverpool, who now have a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, crowned Premier League champions. However, the title could come as early as next Tuesday against Everton, if City lose their tie against Burnley on Saturday.

But the coronavirus situation in the United Kingdom has since put a dampener on the travel plans of several long-time Reds fans.

The Man City-Arsenal match on Wednesday was the first fixture hit by Covid-19, as it was postponed as a precautionary measure after several Gunners players had interacted with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

While Wee canned his Anfield trip, other Singaporean fans like Aaron Kok have decided to adopt a wait-and-see approach.

Kok, the founder of sports tourism company 1896 Travel that organises trips to Anfield annually, had planned to bring two groups of 20 and 40 fans to Liverpool's home games against Aston Villa (April 11) and Chelsea (May 9) respectively.

He said: "Bearing in mind that the huge majority of the participants are first timers who want to realise their dream of watching an Anfield game live, we have been delaying making the decision till everything is cast in stone.

"Hopefully official news will come soon (from the Premier League) and everyone can make an informed decision."