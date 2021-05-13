Coronavirus: Limited fans allowed to return in La Liga

MADRID (AFP) - Fans will be allowed to return to some stadiums in the top two divisions of Spanish football this weekend, the country's government confirmed on Wednesday (May 12).

Stadiums in regions currently least affected by Covid-19 will be allowed to host supporters at 30 per cent capacity, with a maximum of 5,000 attending.

La Liga has not confirmed whether clubs are ready to accept supporters again this weekend but the Spanish league has been pushing for several weeks for fans to be allowed back in.

Valencia is one of the regions considered to be in "phase one" of the virus, which means La Liga games between Valencia and Eibar at Mestalla, as well as Villarreal against Sevilla at La Ceramica could be watched by fans on Sunday.

On the final day of the season on May 23, games between Elche and Athletic Bilbao, Levante and Cadiz, and Celta Vigo and Real Betis might also welcome back supporters.

Spain's ACB basketball championship has also been given the green light to bring back fans under the same restrictions.

"We will have fans in the football and basketball stadiums," said Spain's Minister for Culture and Sport Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes on Wednesday.

"They can return in those territories that are in phase one of the pandemic, according to the epidemiological data."

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias added supporters would have to maintain a distance of 1.5m at all times while their arrival and departure from stadiums would be staggered.

Supporters will have to wear FFP2 masks and undergo temperature checks before entering.

Limited numbers of fans have been attending some games this season in Segunda B, the Spanish third tier, but matches in La Liga and Segunda have been closed to the public since March last year.

The announcement comes less than a month before the start of Euro 2020 on June 11, with Spain due to host four matches at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

The Spanish government indicated on Wednesday they hope to be able to allow up to 16,000 fans for those fixtures, at around 25 per cent capacity.

Uefa withdrew Bilbao from the tournament's list of hosts last month after the region's health criteria meant fans would have been unlikely to be able to attend.

With more than 79,000 deaths, Spain is one of the European countries most affected by the pandemic, but the incidence rate has been falling for a few weeks, currently standing at around 173 cases per 100,000 people.