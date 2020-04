BERLIN (AFP) - German league football is ready to resume on May 9, CEO Christian Seifert said Thursday (April 23), as the Bundesliga outlined plans to return behind closed doors amid the coronavirus.

Following a meeting with Germany's top clubs on Thursday, Seifert said the league was "ready" to return next month, but stressed that the final decision lay with politicians.

The 2019-20 Bundesliga season was halted on March 13 in a bid to prevent the virus spreading.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself