Coronavirus: David Beckham urges fans to 'stay safe and stay well' as he juggles ping-pong balls in campaign

SINGAPORE - Football icon David Beckham participated in a table tennis ball challenge as part of the AIA Singapore #EmbracingNewNorms initiative on Tuesday (April 28).

The 44-year-old former Manchester United and England player, an AIA Global ambassador, started off the initiative by juggling ping-pong balls in a video posted on AIA Singapore's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Others involved in the challenge include Singaporeans like singer Nathan Hartono and national goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, who plays for the Lion City Sailors in the Singapore Premier League.

Said Beckham in the video: "Thank you so much for the advice that you've been sending this week. I've been trying new games at home with the kids, which has been a nice way to spend our time. So keep all the ideas coming, stay safe and stay well."

The coronavirus pandemic, which has affected more than three million people globally and killed over 200,000, has resulted in orders for people to stay home in an attempt to slow its spread.

In Singapore, the number of Covid-19 cases up to noon on Tuesday was 14,951.

