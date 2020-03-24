Coronavirus: Australia suspends A-League football season due to coronavirus

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Australia's A-League was suspended due to the coronavirus on Tuesday (March 24), with administrators saying it was no longer tenable for the country's top-flight football competition to continue.

"FFA has taken a very tough and difficult decision to postpone the final rounds of the ... A-League. The postponement is effective immediately," Football Federation Australia chief executive James Johnson told reporters at a media conference in Sydney on Tuesday.

"This is unanimous decision of the FFA board and each of the ... A-League clubs.

"The FFA will review this situation in the coming weeks and a further status assessment is now scheduled for April 22."

Sports-mad Australia has now suspended all of its major sports competitions, with Australian Rules football, the National Rugby League and Super Rugby all calling off their seasons in recent days.