Coping with Covid consequences

LONDON • Manchester City have won their last five Premier League games to sit second in the table, two points behind Manchester United (35) and will have a game in hand on their rivals after today's home game with Aston Villa.

After a slow start that was exacerbated by scoring woes, City have found their groove in the past month and are right in contention for the title. But manager Pep Guardiola believes there is room for improvement, with absentees like Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake still not ready to face Villa.

"The mood of the team after winning a lot can suffer and right now it is in the right position," the Catalan said yesterday.

"We just expect to be consistent when the results are not good because it is still a long road to run.

"I don't know what is going to happen in the future... I just want to know and feel what we have to do tomorrow to beat our opponents Aston Villa."

Aguero has barely featured this season owing to a string of injuries, making just two top-flight starts. City's record scorer also missed their last three games in all competitions after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him into quarantine as per Premier League health protocols.

Guardiola admitted City missed his presence up front, but would have to continue to manage without him against Villa.

"Sergio is not ready for tomorrow. He is still isolating. I don't know (for how long)," he said. "We need Aguero, we miss him. The numbers speak for themselves, the best striker in our history.

"He can win games himself and for a long time, he is not with us but we have not sat here complaining but moved forward with the players that we have and found alternatives."

Despite their missing personnel, City's situation is nowhere as bad as Villa's. Dean Smith's men have not played in the top flight since New Year's Day after a Covid-19 outbreak. Nine players and five staff tested positive and the club's training ground was closed and it is unclear if any of the unnamed affected players will be passed fit.

Villa, in 11th place, now find themselves at least two to four Premier League fixtures behind the other teams and a lack of match readiness may hamper the visitors at the Etihad.

However, Smith put on a brave face yesterday, saying: "I'm not going to make any excuses - the players are ready to play. We are looking forward to this game and we don't feel that we are handicapped.

"The players that I've got here have got that hunger and desire to play football games."

In today's other Premier League game, United need a victory over Fulham to be certain of keeping their spot at the top of the table as a point at Craven Cottage will see them overtaken by City on goal difference should City beat Villa.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yesterday revealed his squad had a clean bill of health except for Brandon Williams and Phil Jones.

United are looking to extend their unbeaten league run to 13 matches.

