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Copa del Rey fixtures postponed following train crash

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An aerial view of the crash site after two high-speed trains collided, in Urda, Spain October 28, 2026, in this screengrab taken from a video. GUARDIA CIVIL HANDOUT/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view of the crash site after two high-speed trains collided, in Urda, Spain October 28, 2026, in this screengrab taken from a video. GUARDIA CIVIL HANDOUT/Handout via REUTERS

Oct 28 - The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) postponed Wednesday's 24 Copa del Rey first-round matches following a train collision in Toledo province that killed at least 30 people.

• At least 30 people were killed when two high-speed trains collided, the second deadly accident in less than a year on the line connecting Madrid to southern Andalusia.

• The games have been postponed "as a show of respect and solidarity with all the victims," the RFEF said, adding that new dates for the matches will be announced soon.

• The crash disrupted rail services between Madrid and Andalusia, affecting travel for several teams and their fans. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.