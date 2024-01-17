Conway sends Bristol City past West Ham in FA Cup replay

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round Replay - Bristol City v West Ham United - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - January 16, 2024 Bristol City's Tommy Conway celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra REUTERS
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round Replay - Bristol City v West Ham United - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - January 16, 2024 West Ham United's Divin Mubama in action with Bristol City's Joe Williams REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round Replay - Bristol City v West Ham United - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - January 16, 2024 Bristol City's Cameron Pring in action with West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra REUTERS
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round Replay - Bristol City v West Ham United - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - January 16, 2024 West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos in action with Bristol City's George Tanner Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra REUTERS
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round Replay - Bristol City v West Ham United - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - January 16, 2024 West Ham United's Lukasz Fabianski in action REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago

BRISTOL, England - Tommy Conway's early goal secured second-tier Bristol City a place in the FA Cup fourth round as they beat Premier League West Ham United in a tempestuous replay at Ashton Gate on Tuesday.

Youngster Conway pounced on a poor back pass in the third minute to give the hosts the lead and City were well worth their victory as West Ham ended with 10 men after Said Benrahma was red-carded early in the second half.

Conway had also scored in the initial tie that ended 1-1.

Bristol City's reward is a home tie against either Premier League Nottingham Forest or third-tier Blackpool who play their third-round replay on Wednesday.

Fourth-tier Newport County set up a dream home tie against 12-time winners Manchester United as they beat non-league Eastleigh 3-1.

In an all-Championship clash, Birmingham City's Koji Miyoshi scored in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory over Hull City. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top