Conway sends Bristol City past West Ham in FA Cup replay

BRISTOL, England - Tommy Conway's early goal secured second-tier Bristol City a place in the FA Cup fourth round as they beat Premier League West Ham United in a tempestuous replay at Ashton Gate on Tuesday.

Youngster Conway pounced on a poor back pass in the third minute to give the hosts the lead and City were well worth their victory as West Ham ended with 10 men after Said Benrahma was red-carded early in the second half.

Conway had also scored in the initial tie that ended 1-1.

Bristol City's reward is a home tie against either Premier League Nottingham Forest or third-tier Blackpool who play their third-round replay on Wednesday.

Fourth-tier Newport County set up a dream home tie against 12-time winners Manchester United as they beat non-league Eastleigh 3-1.

In an all-Championship clash, Birmingham City's Koji Miyoshi scored in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory over Hull City. REUTERS