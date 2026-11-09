Convincing Barcelona comeback win answers doubts over Flick's approach

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MADRID, Nov 8 - After two damaging defeats in late October undermined confidence in Hansi Flick's approach, a convincing second-half performance from Barcelona and a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid helped to quell the doubts.

Paris St Germain and Real Madrid both had the answers to the questions that Barcelona asked of them last month.

Twice eliminated by Atletico Madrid in cup competitions last season, concerns were raised about the reliability of Flick's strategy against the strongest opposition. Even so, there was no serious suggestion that it could cause Flick to rethink his ideas.

Another defeat to Atletico would have had even the most fervent believers in Flick's aggressive strategy wavering. It might even have raised questions for the Barcelona players.

During the opening exchanges at the Metropolitano on Sunday, Barcelona looked destined for a fate similar to the one they suffered against PSG and Real Madrid.

Yet Fermin Lopez scored twice as the visitors came from behind to win and retain a three-point lead at the top of LaLiga.

"Things got difficult in the first half, but we managed to turn it around and played a great match," Fermin told Movistar+.

"We weren't quite at our sharpest, but the goal helped us feel more at ease."

Atletico moved the ball with speed through Barcelona's press and repeatedly found themselves bearing down on Joan Garcia's goal.

The response from Barcelona showed that Flick's methods can still bring success against top opposition, even if they were spared a larger deficit by shoddy Atletico finishing.

"We knew the fans were a bit disappointed with the two defeats, but we've made a statement," Fermin later told Barcelona club media.

"From 1-10, 10," said Flick in a press conference when asked how important the win was.

Barcelona wrestled back control from Atletico and once they had it, left little room for Diego Simeone's side to respond.

The home side made a host of changes in the second half, but none had any impact on the pattern of the game, which was dictated by Barcelona.

Flick's side moved fluidly, escaping Atletico's clutches and finding space to play in. Without the ball, Barcelona were equally impressive, swiping possession back whenever they lost it.

The performance showed that Flick's Barcelona can control games as well as outscore opponents.

Barcelona go into the international break with a three-point advantage over rivals Real Madrid in the standings, but the true value of the victory may be measured in the minds of Flick's players. REUTERS