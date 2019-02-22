Contract issue may cost Sala's family $1m in compensation

LONDON • The family of Emiliano Sala are in danger of missing out on up to £600,000 (S$1 million) in compensation for his death because Cardiff made an error in registering his contract with the English Premier League.

The league returned the paperwork to the club asking for corrections, and for the Argentinian striker to sign the forms again.

But, before he was able to do so, the 28-year-old died when the light aircraft carrying him from France crashed into the English Channel on Jan 21, three days after he had become their club-record £15 million signing from Nantes.

The error could be significant because players automatically become part of the Professional Footballers' Association's (PFA) pension scheme as soon as they are registered with the league, and that provides a £600,000 death-in-service payment to their families.

But the PFA is expected to press for the pension fund to honour the payment as Sala had signed a contract with Cardiff on Jan 18. Union officials hope that will be enough to secure a payment to his family.

PFA deputy chief executive John Bramhall said: "It will be for the trustees to see whether they are able to make the payment from there. Normally, it would be a simple process, but we will be speaking with them on this. Usually, as soon as a contract is registered with the Premier League, the player is enrolled on the pension scheme."

The PFA had been unaware of any issues over the paperwork, but it is understood that the registration documents were returned to Cardiff by the league asking for corrections to be made.

The league registration is separate to the International Transfer Certificate, which was completed after Sala's move. That was registered with the Football Association of Wales and confirmed him as a Cardiff player, leaving the club liable to pay Nantes the transfer fee.

There is hope that Sala's family will receive the £600,000 as the league's rules state that "immediately on signing this contract, the player shall be enrolled as... a member of the 2011 Section of the Professional Footballers' Pension Scheme and shall remain so during his employment".

This suggests that as Sala had signed his contract with Cardiff, his membership could be said to have started then rather than at the point the contract would have been registered with the league.

Cardiff did not respond when asked to comment, but they have frozen any payments to Nantes on the grounds that they want the outcome of the investigation into the crash to be completed first.

THE TIMES, LONDON