Conte's passion rouses Spurs to 'correct situation' against Leeds

LONDON • Antonio Conte's renowned inspirational qualities were in evidence, as he fired up Tottenham for a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds United in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The former Juventus and Chelsea boss vented his anger from the technical area several times during the first half, as his lacklustre team were out-battled by the injury-hit visitors.

Boos rang out at half-time with Leeds ahead through Daniel James' close-range effort but Conte earned his money at the break, galvanising his players for a vastly-improved second half.

Goals by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon, his first for the club, gave Spurs a hard-earned win to move them up to seventh on 19 points, four off the top four.

Conte celebrated each goal like a man possessed, spent the closing stages conducting the fans and could hardly contain himself as the final whistle sounded at the end of his first home league game in charge.

"In the first half, we struggled. Physically, tactically and in our intensity we struggled," the Italian said. "I think in the second half we changed things and we wanted to play with the same intensity as Leeds.

"We won the game, we deserved to win. We played attractive football and the crowd was with us."

The match statistics showed that Tottenham were outrun by Marcelo Bielsa's tenacious Leeds side before the interval.

But that was reversed in the second half as Spurs ran 3.7km more than their opponents, showing the intensity Conte has demanded throughout his managerial career.

"Our fans weren't satisfied with the football we played in the first half and I agreed with them," he said.

"In the second half, I corrected the situation. I look at the stats and Leeds are the best in the league for running.

"In the second half, we beat them in intensity. The players showed personality and in the second half put pressure on Leeds in every part of the pitch. To win this way is good."​

5 Antonio Conte has won his first home league match with each of his last five clubs - Siena, Juventus, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Spurs. Sunday's win was also his 17th straight home league win, with the previous 16 all coming with Inter. 6 Tottenham are the first team since Opta started compiling Premier League shot data from 2003 to go six straight halves of play without a single shot on target (second half v West Ham, both games v Man United and Everton, first half v Leeds). 4 Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's four goals in 50 Premier League appearances for Tottenham is the same as his tally in 109 games for Southampton.

Leeds, who were missing the likes of Raphinha, Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford among others, are now in 17th place, just two points above the relegation zone and need to start picking up points.

But England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who filled in as a central defender in the first half, claimed it was not a time to panic.

"The way we play football we'll eventually stack some more points on the board," he said.

REUTERS