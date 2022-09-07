Conte wants Champions League glory as manager

LONDON-Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has said that his greatest ambition is to win the Champions League, as his team prepare to host French Ligue 1 side Marseille in their Group D opening clash on Wednesday.

"My ambition is the will to have success in Europe. I know very well it is difficult but at same time I have this ambition," said the Italian, who has yet to win the Champions League as a manager.

"When the players play in Champions League, they are in their house, they breathe the atmosphere, they know the way to manage the situation.

"We have to enjoy and play this important competition in Europe. We have to play with ambition and great desire throughout the competition. For sure we will want to play and to do our very best."

Conte also spoke about the good work that Igor Tudor - his former Juventus teammate and current Marseille coach - has done with the French side.

"Igor is a friend and we play together at Juve for many years. Really good guy. Really happy to see him on the bench in an important club in Europe.

"He's doing a really good job, he likes to work a lot and his team has an idea very clear and I wish him all best for him and Marseille apart from two games against us."

Spurs will hope that they can go far in the competition, especially as they pipped Arsenal to the fourth and last Champions League spot at the tail end of last season and will cherish this opportunity.

Their early English Premier League form suggests that Conte's men are capable of doing just that.

Tottenham clinched their fourth victory of the domestic season with a 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday and are still unbeaten in the opening six games.

Harry Kane netted the second goal and equalled Arsenal great Thierry Henry's record of 43 London derby goals in the Premier League.

He also became the league's third top scorer of all time with 188 goals, behind Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208), and will be expected to spearhead the team's attack once again.

Runners-up in 2019, Spurs have not been in the Champions League since 2020, and had been playing in the second-tier Europa League and third-tier Europa Conference League the past two seasons.

But they had progressed from each of their last three group-stage appearances in the Champions League, most recently being eliminated by German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the 2019-20 last 16.

Forward Lucas Moura is Spurs' main injury concern for Wednesday's match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tudor's Marseille made it four straight wins by beating Auxerre 2-0 last weekend.

They have won five and drawn one, and are level on points with Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

The visitors are underdogs on paper but they do have recent success in Europe.

They made it all the way to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League last season before losing to eventual runners-up Feyenoord.

"I think we are ready. It will not be easy against an English team, but we will do our best," said Tudor, who will be missing former West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet owing to a calf issue.

TOTTENHAM V MARSEILLE

