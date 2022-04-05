Conte thanks players for hard work

LONDON • Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has hailed his side's recent progress, claiming months of hard work was paying off after they provisionally moved into the English Premier League top four with a 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle at home on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn propelled them to victory after Newcastle had opened the scoring through Fabian Schar, before Ben Davies equalised two minutes from half-time.

The win puts Tottenham level with Arsenal on 54 points but the Gunners will move back into fourth place if they claim at least a point from their visit to Crystal Palace yesterday - that result was not available by press time.

Still, Spurs have had a solid run of late, earning 15 points from their past six games, and that has raised hopes they can return to the Champions League after a two-season absence.

"I like to be honest and clear in every moment with my players. I arrived in November and it was difficult to set a target for the season. I found it difficult in many aspects," said Conte.

"The work we are doing is paying off. It is important for me as I see the commitment of my players every day. A good result is important for the trust in the work we are doing.

"Now I have had the work of five or six months, to work and bring my idea of football and mentality... I thank my players. From the first day they've shown commitment and desire to improve."

Spurs have a favourable run-in - they only play two of the "Big Six" in their final eight games and one of them will be against direct rivals Arsenal.

"This league is very difficult to try to be in the race for the Champions League. We want to stay there until the end. We have to try to continue to play this way with intensity, accuracy," Conte said.

Spurs next visit mid-table Aston Villa on Saturday.

