Conte seeks January reinforcements

LONDON • Antonio Conte said he has evaluated his Tottenham squad over the past two months and that he will need new signings when the transfer window opens today.

Conte, who took over in November, has guided Spurs to seventh place in the Premier League with two games in hand over their main rivals for a top-four spot. The team are yet to taste defeat in the league under the Italian.

Ahead of today's trip to Watford, he was asked if Spurs needed reinforcements, to which he said: "For sure. After only two weeks I said we needed to improve the quality of this squad and for sure we need to.

"I was sure after seven to 10 days about this and then I had to make the evaluation over who I can count on and who I can't.

"The gap is very large (to the top teams). We need to work and try to build and improve our squad.

"I made the evaluation after two months of work with my players, the situation is more clear than before. I'm waiting to have a meeting with the club to give my opinion about the squad and what I think about our situation."

While Conte did not say if Tanguy Ndombele was in his plans, he backed fellow midfielder Harry Winks to remain in north London.

"In every single session I pay great attention to every single player. My concentration is not only 12, 13 or 14 players,"Conte added. "Winksy is playing well, Winksy showed to be a reliable player. For this reason, Winks will stay here. He showed me I can count on him."

The Spurs boss remained coy on his transfer targets but website Football.London reported that the club are likely to chase a left-sided centre-back, a right wing-back and a striker who can play as a No. 9.

On their France goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris, Conte said the club will try and "find a solution" to extend his contract which expires at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane will not be rested today despite playing the full match and scoring in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Southampton.

"Harry is in good form and you can see that he's playing very well. He's available to play against Watford," Conte added.

Steven Bergwijn, Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon will all miss today's clash through injury.

REUTERS

WATFORD V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm