Conte pleased but Bielsa in bigger mess

LONDON • Tottenham manager Antonio Conte was happy with his team's mental strength after they hammered Leeds 4-0 yesterday, while plunging Marcelo Bielsa's team deeper into trouble towards the bottom of the Premier League.

The visitors, who had lost four of their previous five league matches, were 3-0 up at half-time after goals from Matt Doherty, new recruit Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane.

A late strike from Son Heung-min following a pinpoint pass from Kane completed the rout.

"It was a good performance for us against a strong team that is not simple to play against," said Conte.

"Today we played a really good game. What I wanted to see was the right spirit, the right character to fight and win the ball and duels.

"Today, I asked this to my players. I wanted an answer not only in football aspects but also these aspects are very important in my opinion. Usually my teams are not only strong on the pitch but mentally in their desire and spirit. We are also working on this aspect.

"Today I had many answers. We have to consider this a starting point for us, to try from now to the end of the season to improve in every aspect. I repeat, we are working very hard."

The win lifts Spurs to seventh, three points behind fifth-placed Arsenal (45) as they bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

It also brightened the mood of Conte, who insisted on Friday that he was committed to his job after comments following their midweek 1-0 loss at Burnley had cast doubt on his future at the club.

Kane combined with Son for a league goal for the 37th time, overtaking Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard as the duo who have assisted each other for the most goals in league history.

"We've been playing with each other for a long, long time and we understand each other... When I drop deep, Sonny knows where to run and we enjoy playing together," said Kane.