Conte makes it clear anyone can be dropped

LONDON - Antonio Conte has warned his Tottenham stars that no one is undroppable in the aftermath of their sloppy Champions League defeat at Sporting Lisbon, although any decision will be largely because of rotation rather than poor performances.

Spurs crashed to their first loss in eight games in all competitions this season, as Sporting scored twice in stoppage time to clinch a 2-0 victory on Tuesday.

Although Tottenham had been in good form before their trip to Portugal, there have been concerns over the form of South Korea forward Son Heung-min.

He has failed to score a single goal this campaign after finishing as the Premier League's joint top-scorer with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah last season on 23 goals.

Harry Kane also missed several chances in the Sporting defeat.

"There are no players that are undroppable. This has to be very clear," Conte said ahead of Saturday's Premier League home clash with Leicester City.

The Italian, however, went on to explain that it is not only due to poor form that he will consider dropping players, but also that he needs to keep all his players fresh.

"If I am telling this, it is only to protect my players and to give them the possibility to be, in every moment, at the top," he added.

"In the Champions League they are always massive games...

"I need all my players available for rotation... when I call them to play and to play well for the team, for the club, for the fans, for everybody."

Conte was pleased to see that his players were angry after the loss and he called on them to use their frustration to fuel a bounce-back result on Saturday.