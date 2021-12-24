Conte looking forward to semis clash with Chelsea

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he is relishing the opportunity to face former club Chelsea in the League Cup semi-finals after his side moved a step closer to ending their 13-year trophy drought with a 2-1 home win against West Ham United.

Tottenham, runners-up to Manchester City in the competition last season, made it to the last four thanks to first-half goals by Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Conte guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in the 2016-17 campaign and the FA Cup crown the following season.

"For sure it'll be nice to play against Chelsea for me," the Italian said. "I spent two amazing seasons with Chelsea and enjoyed everything there, but now I'm the manager of Tottenham and I'm ready to give everything for this club."

The last major trophy claimed by Spurs was the 2008 League Cup, when they beat Chelsea in the final.

Arsenal face Liverpool in the other semi-final, scheduled to be played over two legs next month, and Conte said at this stage of the competition there is no easy draw.

"When you reach the semi-finals, for sure in England to lift the trophy is very difficult. You find Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, then Tottenham," he said.

"West Ham, they eliminated Manchester United and Manchester City. In England, the level is very high. Now let's see. It's a good game."

All the goals on Wednesday arrived in a five-minute spell in the first half. Bergwijn slotted in from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's cutback for his first goal of the season, but West Ham levelled through Jarrod Bowen's well-taken goal.

Bergwijn then set up Moura for the winner, before the Hammers came agonisingly close to an equaliser in stoppage time when Andriy Yarmolenko's deflected effort came back off the bar.

"I see the positive aspect for us. I'm giving the possibility to the players to play and show that they deserve to stay here at Tottenham," added Conte.

His counterpart David Moyes, meanwhile, blamed poor defending for their defeat.

"It was a couple of poor bits of defending that gave them opportunities to score. They're a good team but it was self-inflicted," he said.

"We kept going. The players were there until the death trying to get back into the game.

"We were the better team in the second half. It was a tough game. We just let ourselves down on a couple of incidents in the first half."

Spurs host Crystal Palace while West Ham face Southampton in Boxing Day league fixtures.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE