Conte hails 'fortress' as pressure now on Gunners

LONDON • Following Tottenham Hotspur's nervy 1-0 Premier League win over relegation-threatened Burnley yesterday, Spurs boss Antonio Conte joked he would be sweating over Arsenal's game at Newcastle United.

"I want to watch the game. I want to suffer," the Italian said of the Gunners' trip to St James' Park today.

Anything less than a win on Tyneside will mean Spurs have their top-four fate back in their own hands.

Tottenham moved two points clear of their north London rivals (66) after Harry Kane's penalty deep into first-half added time was enough to overcome a Clarets side trying to avoid relegation after six seasons in the top flight.

Buoyed by last Thursday's 3-0 win over Arsenal, which kept the race for a top-four place alive, Spurs flew out of the traps.

Kane had a goal-bound header cleared off the line by Nathan Collins before Nick Pope produced the first of a string of saves.

Burnley are only still in the fight for survival thanks to a run of 10 points from a possible 12 in the first four games after sacking Sean Dyche.

Defeat at home to Aston Villa last weekend ended that unbeaten run, but there was plenty of encouragement for the Clarets that they can do enough to survive in the final week of the season.

Hugo Lloris needed to make a fine save to deny Maxwel Cornet giving the visitors the lead on 27 minutes.

However, a brave Burnley performance was undone by a stroke of misfortune well into first-half stoppage time after a flick by Davinson Sanchez brushed off the outstretched arm of Ashley Barnes.

There was barely an appeal inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in real time, but the incident was picked up by the video assistant referee and a penalty was given after a review.

Kane proceeded to convert his 23rd consecutive spot-kick for Spurs, inclusive of penalty shoot-outs. Strike partner Son Heung-min's bid to beat Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to the Golden Boot award, however, was scuppered after the break by Pope.

Just like the north London Derby when the home fans raised the roof, the atmosphere here was rocking again and Conte paid tribute to the 12th man for giving his side a boost.

"For Tottenham, the fans are vital. We have an amazing stadium and to create an amazing atmosphere is so important. If the fans back you in a strong way it's normal to give much more and increase your positivity," he said.

"I think our fans have to play every game an important role. This stadium has to become a fortress for Tottenham. It is amazing and has the characteristics to become a fortress."

